SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley has recorded its 13th fatal crash of 2020, up from only 12 fatalities recorded for the entirety of 2019.
Spokane Valley Deputies and Traffic Unit investigators responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 1150 block of E. 4th Avenue at approximately 10:00 p.m. on Monday, June 29.
Once there, deputies found a vehicle in the yard of a home. Residents of the neighborhood and first responders attempted life-saving efforts but man who'd been driving the vehicle suffered severe injuries and was pronounced dead.
Initial information from the subsequent investigation points to speed and possibly impairment as potential contributing factors.
The crash also marked the second fatal Spokane Valley crash in two days. Of the 13 fatal crashes Spokane Valley has seen this year, eight occurred in June.
Additionally, Traffic Unit investigators have responded to nine serious injury crashes during the first half of 2020, compared to 12 total in 2019. Speed, impairment or both seem to be common factors in the fatal or serious injury crashes.
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office and Spokane Valley Police Department are urging drivers to slow down and not drive if impaired.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.