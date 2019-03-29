The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to an armed robbery in progress call Thursday afternoon in Spokane Valley, only to find the suspect sitting on the floor waiting for them.
Deputies say they were called to Country Homes Power on E. Sprague at around 4:00pm. When they arrived, they found the suspect, 22-year-old Jonathan Epperson, sitting on the floor.
An employee told the deputy Epperson had a knife in his pants pocket. Epperson was taken into custody and a folding knife was found in his pocket during a search.
So why was Epperson sitting on the ground?
According to the Sheriff's Office, Epperson told deputies he intended to rob the store with the knife, but two employees pulled out knives of their own, so he surrendered.
The employees say Epperson came into the store with a hoodie covering his head and holding a knife. They say he pointed the knife at employees and demanded money and threatened to stab them. Both employees stood up and pulled knives from their pockets.
"Epperson stood with a shocked look on his face for a moment and then followed the employee's commands to get on the ground and put the knife away," the Sheriff's Office said.
According to the Sheriff's Office, Epperson said “I wanted to steal their money, and I wanted to hurt them.”
When asked why, he replied, “Because I want money just like they do and I deserve it.”
Epperson added that after the employees pulled their knives, he "realized he was probably going to lose," so he gave up.
Epperson was booked into the Spokane County Jail on a charge of 1st Degree Robbery.