Spokane Valley Sheriff's Deputies are asking for the public's help locating 24-year-old Loc D. Nguyen.
Nguyen contacted her family/roommate on the evening of December 3, 2018, after she finished work. At that time, she stated she would be home late but has not been heard from since.
Major Crimes Detective have been called to assist in attempting to locate Nguyen and her silver 2009 Volkswagen Tiguan with Washington license plates BGM6240.
Loc D. Nguyen is described as an Asian/Vietnamese female, approximately 5’03”, 105 lbs., with black hair and black/brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a light sweater and jeans.
If you have seen Loc D. Nguyen, her 2009 Volkswagen, or know of their location, you are asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 or 911, reference #10170072.