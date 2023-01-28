SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Valley Sheriff's Deputies (SVSD) arrested 31-year-old James Jennings after he was acting erratic while armed inside the Spokane Valley Walmart.
According to SVSD, they responded after hearing reports of a man acting erratic, jumping on top of a car and attempting to light it on fire. Reports also said the suspect was armed with a handgun which police found to be a torch.
When inside the store, the suspect armed himself with a large kitchen knife, a baseball bat, a batting helmet, and a pole or a bar.
SVSD attempted to use non-lethal attempts to contain the suspects behavior. After a taser was used multiple times along with pepper spray, police were able to detain Jennings.
Jennings was transported to the hospital for additional care and evaluation including a self-inflicted knife wound. Once released, he was booked into the Spokane County Jail on charges for first-degree robbery, second-degree reckless endangerment and first-degree reckless burning and obstructing.