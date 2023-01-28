SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Valley Sheriff's Traffic Unit is investigating a fatal hit and run collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian and needs your help identifying the driver.
The crash occurred around 9:40 to 10:15 p.m. on Jan. 27 in the 12800 block of east Sprague in Spokane Valley. When deputies arrived the victim was found dead on-scene.
Any businesses in the area that may have captured anything suspicious on video are asked to contact Corporal T. Miller at 509-477-3195.
Investigators believe the vehicle will have right-front, passenger’s side damage.
The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the name of the victim when appropriate.
Investigators are asking for anyone who may have information regarding what occurred or can help identify the vehicle/suspect involved to call Corporal T. Miller at 509-477-3195.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.