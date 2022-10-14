SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) is searching for a man suspected of stabbing another man and leaving him for dead on Friday afternoon.
The incident was reported near north Dick Road and east Boone Avenue in Spokane Valley, just after 4:30 p.m. Police Chief Dave Ellis tells KHQ emergency responders received reports of two men fighting in the area.
On scene, first responders found one man with multiple stab wounds who was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
It's unknown how the men began fighting, and investigation into the incident is on-going.
If you saw anything or know anything, call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.