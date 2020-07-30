Update, July 30, 5:45 p.m.:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The suspect involved in a stabbing in Spokane Valley has been arrested.
Authorities located the suspect, identified as 47-year-old Ryannon Hodges, at a business in the 2100 block of North Pines.
According to Spokane Valley Police, Hodges initially did not cooperate but eventually surrendered and was taken into custody. He was taken to the Pubic Safety Building to be interviewed by Major Crimes Detectives. After the interview, he was booked into the Spokane County Jail for first-degree assault.
At last check on Thursday afternoon, the stabbing victim was listed in serious but stable condition, according to police.
The investigation remains active. Anyone who witnessed the incident and has not already been contacted by investigators is urged to call Crime Check at (509)456-2233 and reference case #10098803.
Previous Coverage:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Police are searching for a suspect from a stabbing in Spokane Valley Thursday morning.
The Spokane Valley Police Department confirmed a stabbing occurred in the area of Cherry St. and Pines Rd near the Cherry Bluff & Cherry Ridge Apartments, where there is a heavy law enforcement presence and K9 units searching.
According to preliminary information from police, they received a call around 6:15 a.m. reporting a man being stabbed or cut with a wedged weapon.
Police say the man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. The two men appeared to know each other, and the suspect ran off.
A perimeter is being set up in the area and Air One has been deployed.
The suspect has yet to be located Thursday morning, but police say there is no danger to the public. No description of a suspect has been released yet and police say the stabbing doesn't appear to be random.
A portion of N. Cherry St. is blocked.
Major Crimes Detectives and Forensic Unit personnel will remain at the scene for much of Thursday to collect evidence.
