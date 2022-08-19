SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) reports the suspect of a stabbing on Tuesday was identified and arrested, thanks in part to tips provided by the public.
According to SVPD, the victim was walking on the 10300 block of Sprague Ave. when an unknown assailant approached him from behind and attacked him. Deputies say the victim tried to fight off the suspect and received a deep knife wound to his hand. The suspect allegedly threatened the victim, saying he would come back later before running away. The victim said he did know the man who attacked him.
Via tips called in from the community, detectives were able to identify the suspect as 27-year-old Trever Hemen.
Major Crimes Detectives, as well as the Spokane County Sheriff's Violent Crimes Task Force and SVPD Investigative Unit detectives, were able to locate the Hemen, just north of the area where the assault occurred.
Detectives found probable cause to arrest Hemen for first-degree assault with a deadly weapon.
The investigation remains active, and no further information is available at this time. However, SVPD would like to thank the community for their help.
Last udpated: Aug. 19 at 8 p.m.
A man was stabbed on the 10300 block of Sprague Avenue on Aug. 16, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO).
SCSO said the victim, an adult man, called 911 at approximately 1:10 a.m. to report he was attacked by an unknown suspect. During the attack, police said the suspect tried to stab the victim who fought back, but received a deep slash wound to his hand.
The victim told police he didn't recognize the suspect and didn't know why he was attacked. He said the suspect told him he would come back later, before running across Sprague toward the northeast.
When deputies arrived on the scene, they applied a tourniquet and worked to control the bleeding until Spokane valley Fire arrived and took over medical care.
Deputies were unable to find the suspect. The victim described the suspect as a white man, approximately 30 years old, 5' 8" and 180 pounds. He wore black shorts with a white or silver stripe at the bottom and a black hoodie with the hood up.
The suspect had short facial hair that appeared light brown or strawberry blonde. The victim said the suspect had what appeared to be the legs from a pair of jeans, wrapped from his wrist to his elbows, on both arms.
Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives are investigating this attack. If you have information, you are asked to call Detective Jason Hunt at (509) 477-3106, reference #10107074.