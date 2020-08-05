A stabbing suspect is behind bars after a victim was sent to the hospital with serious stabbing injuries.
According to the Spokane Valley Police Department, deputies responded to the intersection of East Riverside and North Pine Road around 6:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.
The victim told deputies that suspect, 28-year-old Harley Shaw, stabbed him and ran back into his apartment.
The Spokane Valley Police Department said deputies approached Shaw's apartment, a woman ran out yelling that her sleeping toddler was still inside.
Deputies entered the apartment to rescue the child while Shaw was believed to be in the shower.
Deputies told Shaw to exit the apartment and he was taken into custody without incident.
He was booked into the Spokane County Jail on charges of Assault 1st Degree and Burglary 1st Degree.
