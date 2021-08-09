SPOKANE, Wash. - A 19-month-old girl has died, and deputies have charged her mother’s boyfriend with beating the toddler. Mickey Brown, 19, made his first court appearance on Monday.
Spokane Valley Major Crimes detectives continue to investigate. They say the baby girl was hospitalized last week, and according to family, passed Sunday.
Deputies say Brown told investigators that he was giving the girl a bath when she started to have a seizure. He said as he rushed her to a neighbor’s house for help, he tripped and fell on her.
A pediatric doctor told deputies that the girl's severe injuries "could not be reasonably explained." The doctor classified the injuries as non-accidental, inflicted trauma indicative of child abuse, and would “most likely” result in death."
The girl's mother was notified that she was had stopped breathing, had no pulse, and had suffered a seizure. She told detectives that she left the child in Brown's care and was unaware of anyone else being present when the incident occurred.