Spokane Valley vandals damage political yard signs, cause nearly $20,000 in property damage

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash - Spokane Valley Patrol Deputies say they have responded to several vandalism reports, which appear to be politically motivated.
Deputies say the criminal activity is occurring in the neighborhood located south of 32nd Avenue, between Pines and just west of Bowdish, in Spokane Valley.
The suspect(s) spray-painted garage doors/vehicles, destroyed yard signs and stole property. The victims estimated the total damage at nearly $20,000.
The incidents occurred during the later evening or early morning hours of darkness.
Below are a list of incidents according the Spokane County Sheriff's Office:
- September 18, 2020:
- 11400 block of E. 37th Ave.: (between 8:00-11:00 pm) The victim reported a political sign supporting the Trump campaign was stolen, and the suspect(s) had spray painted F*** Trump on one garage door and “BLM” on the other. A sealed glass salsa jar filled with a clear liquid, and a note was left on the victim’s front porch. The handwritten note asked, “Do you like ALCOHOL?” and stated, “I like it, the BURN”. It went on referencing a “cocktail” named “Vyacheslav Molotov” (1880–1986: Bolshevik party revolution leader & the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics USSR Prime Minister under Stalin). The note went on, stating, “someone like you might like the idea of cleansing.”. The note claimed the liquid was a “gift” of alcohol to cleanse the victim’s hands for all the “wrongful deaths your POTUS caused”.
- It has not been determined what the liquid actually is, but a sample and the jar were collected as evidence.
- The victim estimated the cost of repairs to be $2,500. The victim also stated similar incidents of vandalism, political signs being stolen, and incidents of theft have occurred over the last two years, which were not reported to law enforcement.
- September 26, 2020:
- 3400 block of S. Bates: The victim reported his garage door and vehicle had been vandalized.
- The suspect(s) used black spray paint to write F*** Trump on his white garage door and white spray paint to write F*** Trump on his black SUV. A support Trump yard sign was cut into strips in the front yard, and a front porch light was damaged.
- The victim estimated the cost of repairs to be $15,000 or more.
- Just before midnight, a surveillance camera in the area captured footage of a suspect walking north on Bates, crouching near the victim’s vehicle. A couple of minutes later, a suspect is seen running away from the victim’s home, southbound on Bates.
- 3700 block of S. Loretta Drive: While searching the area for discarded spray paint cans or other evidence, the Deputy noticed damage to a home.
- White spray paint was used to write “TRUMP is a Fascist” on the victim’s garage door. The suspect(s) cut the Trump yard sign and stole a support Trump flag.
- The victim estimated the cost of repairs to be $1,500 or more.
- 3700 block of S. Union: Again, searching the area, the Deputy observed damage to another residence.
- The home's front window had a “Trump Keep America Great 2020” sign affixed to the inside of the window. Suspect(s) used white spray paint to line out “Keep America Great” and wrote, “is a fascist” below Trump. A small yard decoration was stolen.
- The victim said his surveillance camera captured footage of a male approach his front door at approximately 12:20 a.m.
- The victim estimated the suspect’s description as possibly a white male, 5’11”-6’0”, 140 lbs., wearing a dark hoodie and dark pants.
- The victim estimated the cost of repairs to be $230.00.
Anyone with information regarding these incidents or has surveillance video of the possible suspect(s) is urged to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10128874.
