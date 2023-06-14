SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — June 14 marks Flag Day in the United States every year–a day to honor the adoption of the first American flag by the Continental Congress on June 14, 1777, and those who have served in the armed forces.
It had been celebrated by Americans for decades informally, but it wasn't officially recognized until President Harry Truman signed the national observance of flag day into law in 1949.
Flag Day is also a day to mark traditions surrounding the flag and remind people how to care for their flags, including how to properly dispose of them if they become faded or damaged.
Veterans organizations like the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) often have programs that can help people properly dispose of their flag, including annual ceremonies on Flag Day.
Darren Hughes with Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1435 in Spokane Valley, read words recited at a national VFW ceremony commemorating the holiday.
"Of all the special occasions we celebrate each year, Flag Day–June 14–stands out amongst the most important of them all," Hughes said. "Today we honor not just a flag, the dyed fabric and the threads, instead we are pausing to honor the flag and everything the symbol represents."
For VFW members, that honor extends to taking care of Old Glory even when she might get a little tattered or faded.
"Every day that you see the flag is a day that you remember why it's there, why people fought for it," Hughes said. "Our freedom, our way of life, our flag stands for that."
That's an honor that Hughes and his fellow veterans don't take lightly.
"Because we fought for the flag, we fought for the rights that that flag gives to an American citizen," he said.
The VFW's website gives tips for proper American flag disposal.
The flag should be folded, placed on a large fire then saluted. The Pledge of Allegiance should then be recited, followed by a moment of silence. When the flag's completely burned its ashes should be buried.
It's a complex — and potentially dangerous — process, so it's understandable if people don't want to go through that themselves.
"Come by any VFW, drop them off and we'll make sure they'll get disposed of properly," Hughes said.
Hughes says they work with local Boy Scouts who come to the post once a month to pick up flags that have been dropped off, and then dispose of them with the proper protocol.
Collecting damaged flags is a way for veterans to continue their service to a flag that so many have given their lives for.
"We took an oath, and that oath had no expiration," Hughes said. "Until I'm no longer here, the American flag is what I'll fight for."