Stolen Railroad Sign
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -- A woman was left crushed this week after discovering precious antiques were stolen from her property.
 
"It's been up there for 30 years," victim Donna Lee said of the sign that was ripped off. "It was just part of our place."
 
A handful of things were taken, but Donna was most upset about the railroad crossing sign. Her late husband had collected items like that for decades. The goods are irreplaceable.
 
"I think he may have gotten that one in Montana, but it is impossible to be sure," she said.
 
Donna lives on 16th in Spokane Valley. She has a fence around her shop where the signs had been on display for years and years. She also has security cameras. That didn't stop the thieves.
 
The railroad sign they got was one of two. The crooks tried to get the other one, but something must have spooked them before they could get it all unscrewed.
 
She's the most devastated because she feels she was robbed of something that was so special to her special someone.
 
"He collected stuff as long as we were married," Donna said of her late husband. "Railroad signs were one of them. It meant a lot."
 
Donna reached out to our Help Me Hayley, hopefully, someone will maybe see the sign for sale or maybe dumped somewhere. If you can help, email Hayley at hayley@khq.com

