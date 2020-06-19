Update: A Spokane Valley woman was killed late Thursday evening after the vehicle she was traveling in was struck head on by an alleged DUI driver on Highway 27.
According to Washington State Patrol, 37-year-old William Ross of Fairfield was traveling southbound in a Chevy Silverado on Highway 27, when he crossed a double-yellow line to pass and struck a Ford Taurus head on in the northbound lane. The vehicles came to a rest between the southbound lane and southbound shoulder just south of Gibbs Rd. near milepost 77.5 in the Valleyford area.
A passenger in the Ford, 66-year-old Polly Burland of Spokane Valley, was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin has been notified. The driver of the Ford, 72-year-old Richard Soleta of Spokane Valley, was transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center.
Ross was uninjured, but WSP says he faces vehicular homicide charges as drugs or alcohol appear to have been a factor. The cause of the crash was improper passing, WSP said.
Previous coverage: VALLEYFORD, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol is reporting a fatal collision near Valleyford.
According to WSP, the crash happened on Highway 27 and Gibbs Road.
The roadway is currently blocked and two cars are said to be involved in the collision.
Authorities did not have an estimated time when the roadway may reopen or any further details about the incident.
