SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley's community festival, Valleyfest is back with fun for all!
This year, Valleyfest will be held on Sept. 23 through Sept. 24 at Mirabeau Point Park, Plantes Ferry Sports Complex and CenterPlace Regional Event Center in Spokane Valley.
To kick off the festival, on Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m. there will be a "Hearts of Gold" Parade. Come down to watch classic cars, floats, clowns, Miss Spokane Valley Royalty and more walk down north Gillis Road & Perrine Road on east Sprague.
Events that will be happening both Saturday and Sunday include:
- CultureFest
- This will take place at the CenterPlace Regional Event Center on Sept. 23 from 10:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- It is a multicultural event to celebrate and share our diverse rich cultures and heritages with neighbors through dance, art, fashion, food and business
- ValleyFest Vendor Booths
- This will take place at the Mirabeau Point Park on Sept. 23 from 10:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- The vendor booth connects businesses with thousands of people and gives them the opportunity to distribute information, recruit member, educate the public, sell art and more.
At the Discovery Park on Sept. 23, Step Up for Down Syndrome will take place at 9 a.m.
You can create a team and sponsor a walker! This is a chance to support people throughout the Inland Northwest whose lives have been touched by Down Syndrome.
Registration for this event is open online until Sept. 20 at 5 p.m.!
Over at the West Lawn Plaza at CenterPlace, there will be a celebration for the 20th anniversary of the city of Spokane Valley.
There will be food, games, photo booths, live music and more! Come and celebrate with them starting at 11 a.m.!
Also happening at Mirabeau Point Waterfall will be fishing! From 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., kids under the age of 14 are encouraged to join and learn the patience and perseverance of fishing.
Teach your kid how to fish in a fun and friendly environment. Equipment and technical help will be provided. All fish caught will be donated to a local charity.
On Sept. 24, There will be a pancake breakfast at the CenterPlace Regional Event Center from 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. It will be $7 at the door for everyone above the age of seven. Online reservations can be made online!
After you have breakfast head over to the Valleyfest Car Show which will be happening from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
There will be family fun events, live music, beer garden, food and more! Proceeds from the car show will go towards Valleyfest Children's Foundation to provide scholarships for qualified students.
One of the big events include a 5K, 10K, Duathlon or Triathlon at Plate's Ferry Park! To find out more information or register for one of these events, visit Valleyfest's website!
The Valleyfest mission is to produce community driven, safe, family oriented, visually dramatic festivals. Valleyfest exposes the talent that enrich the Spokane Valley region and celebrates the visual and performing arts, education, science, and recreation so the entire community can experience them. For more information, visit their website!