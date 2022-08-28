Spokane veteran represents team Army in "Warrior Games"

ORLANDO, Florida - A Spokane veteran competed in the "Warrior Games" at the Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida over the past two weeks.
Wounded Warrior Josh Olson was selected to represent team Army in the competition. As a veteran who copes with multiple service injuries, including a right hip disarticulation, Olson attributed adaptive sports to rekindling his sense of purpose.
He has participated in a wide variety of adaptive sports, including archery, field, powerlifting and track.
In addition to a rekindled sense of purpose, the last two weeks of competition have given Olson an opportunity to make new friends with similar stories.
"One of the benefits of adaptive sports is you meet people from all over the world and other services," Olson said. "Their stories might be different, but there's a lot of parts of their stories that align with yours, so you can meet in the middle... there's a lot we can learn from each other. That new network of friends is what I'm going to take with me."
The Warrior Games conclude Aug. 28 with a closing ceremony. The Wounded Warrior Project, which runs the games, has a variety of other programs to support injured veterans. You can find out more about those programs here.