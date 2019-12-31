COLBERT, Wash. -- Spokane County deputies are investigating a vicious break-in that left a veteran's work space in shambles.
"It looked like a tornado rolled through," Joseph Scheffer said. "I felt sick to my stomach."
Scheffer is a Marine. He dedicates his life to helping other veterans or anyone else who is having a hard time through his business Operation Dog Tag.
"I've lived it," he said. "I know what they're going through."
He trains all kinds of dogs, but his main focus is working with and matching service dogs with veterans. He works out of property on West Wildrose Road in the Colbert Area. Just before Christmas, he realized someone had broken in. The damage was extensive.
"At first you're angry," he said. "This happens to so many people. You feel violated."
A computer, TV, and tools are among what the crooks stole. They ransacked the building, so he still is tallying up what all is now gone.
"It's hard," Scheffer said. "Everything I had, everything I need is on that computer."
He says despite feeling crushed over this, he'll never stop working to try to help our veterans.
If you know anything about the burglary, please reach out to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.
