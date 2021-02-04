Typically it is veterans who are thanked for their service, but at the Mann-Grandsaff VA Medical Center in Spokane, the script has been flipped.
Vaccines have been hard to come by for the general public in Spokane County, but the VA is on a mission to vaccinate as many vets as possible.
Mann-Grandstaff VA caters to nearly 50,000 veterans within it's 64,000 sq. mile territory.
- Libby, MT to Wenatchee, WA (E. W.)
- Canadian Border to Pullman, WA (N. S.)
There are 28,000 vets enrolled with Mann-Grandstaff VA that are eligible for the vaccine under the Washington Department of Health's 1-A/1-B criteria.
The Mann-Grandstaff VA is not open for vets to make appointments though. Rather, the VA is reaching out to vets who qualify to schedule appointments.
The VA has a new veteran vaccination information hotline to update callers on which categories and age groups of veterans are being scheduled for vaccines. Call (509) 434-7979