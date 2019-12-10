SPOKANE, Wash. - Multiple victims have come forward after receiving threatening phone calls from what appeared to be a number associated with Washington State Patrol. Tuesday, WSP said they believe this is a case of "spoofing." That means a bogus number shows up on caller ID, tricking victims on the true identity of who is phoning them.
Victims tell KHQ's Hayley Guenthner they received voicemails warning them that they were in great danger. The caller stated the only way to stop it was to go to a web page.
"They said they had placed small pocket devices all around me," one victim said. "The voicemail (indicated) they placed them 21 hours ago. In order for me to save my life, I needed to go to this website."
The victim said the experience was terrifying.
"It was very scary," she said. "I wasn't sure what to do. I wasn't sure if I should even call the police or not. I called my husband and he called them."
She said the spoofing made it even more disturbing.
"It looked like the call was coming from a (law enforcement) number," she said.
The victim said officers quickly put her mind at ease, but even hours later, she's still a little shaken up.
Law enforcement continues to urge the public to report anything that seems out of the ordinary. If something doesn't look or sound right, it probably isn't.
Read the full release from WSP below:
