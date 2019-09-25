Wednesday is the National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims, and candlelight vigils are being held across the nation in their honor.
The Spokane community is invited to gather on the lawn of the Spokane County Courthouse Wednesday night to remember the lives of those lost to murder.
The tradition began back in 2007, after parents of a 19-year-old girl who was murdered fought for a way for families to support each other on the anniversary of their daughter's death. In response, Congress designated September 25 as a National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims.
The Victim/Witness Unit of the Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office invites the community to bring pictures, share stories and honor their friends or families who were murdered during a candlelight vigil. Spokane's vigil is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. and last until 7 p.m. on the lawn of the Spokane County Courthouse on Wednesday, September 25. Community members who've lost someone in a tragic way can also call or text Victim Support Services' 24-hour crisis line for support at 1-888-288-9221.