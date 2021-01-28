SPOKANE - Right now, 13 if the 14 school districts in Spokane County have levies that need to be replaced with new levies in the upcoming special election in February.
For the Central Valley School District, funds raised through local levies account for 14% of the district's budget. The district says the money goes toward supporting staffing needs, special education programs, curriculum and student safety.
If you live around the Central Valley School District, you currently pay about $2.48 cents per $1,000 of your home's assessed value. If the new levy is passed, that will drop to $2.40 per $1,000 through 2024.
The same thing is happening for Spokane Public Schools. Local levies account for about 13.6% of the district's budget and according to the school district, people living the district would pay $2.40 cents per $1,000 of your home's value in 2022 and it would increase to $2.45 cents in 2023, and $2.50 in 2024.
Many people have been wondering, with a lot of kids still out of the classroom, what will this money be going toward? The school districts say this money will go toward not only programs but people, counselors, behavioral specialists, and nurses.
The money also goes toward technology support. During the pandemic, SPS checked out about 25,000 laptops throughout the district and the Central Valley School District says the money will help them to continue to provide Chromebooks for every student in need, classroom technology, and WiFi.
The money also goes to student intervention programs, special education services and smaller class sizes.
Election day is Feb. 9 and ballots were first mailed out on Jan. 10. Spokane County provides voter registration information including online and printable forms, voter eligibility facts and more. Online and mail registrations and voter updates must be received by Feb. 1. People can register to vote in person during business hours and any time before 8 p.m. on election day at the Spokane County Elections Office, 1033 W. Gardner Ave.