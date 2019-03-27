SPOKANE, Wash. - As spring continues, the warming center program in the City of Spokane will see some changes, while other services will proceed as usual.
The City of Spokane says during the 2018-2019 winter season, nightly sheltering with safe staffing levels were available at five sites, with advertised capacity for 275 people.
Transportation was also provided to warming centers, across warming centers and from warming centers to meal and service sites in the mornings.
The city noted Spokane's first warming center targeted for young adults ages 18-24 years was available this season.
According to the city, the following changes that will be implemented over the next few weeks are:
Transportation:
- Transportation services will end after March 31.
- Bus Passes and transportation resources will continue to be offered through a variety of homeless response service agencies.
Cannon Location:
- Daytime services will end after March 31.
- Overnight warming center services will continue through the night of April 14.
Salem Lutheran Location:
- Overnight warming center services will continue through the night of April 21.
Ermina and Westminster Location:
- Overnight warming center services will continue through the night of April 30.
Open Doors Location:
- Added capacity for families experiencing homelessness is funded to continue through the end of June.
Women's Hearth Day Center for Women:
- Daytime services have extended operating hours to seven-days-a-week and are funded to maintain those hours through June.
House of Charity:
- Overnight shelter for men (2nd floor), overnight shelter for women (1st floor), and daytime hours until noon is funded through June.
The City of Spokane says they are not working with the regional Continuum of Care and other partners to advance the community shelter system based on best practices, historical analysis and the needs of the community.