SPOKANE, Wash. - Yet another sign that winter is drawing to a close in Spokane -- Lime bikes and scooters are set to return next month.
The bikes and scooters have been absent from city streets since Nov. 24, 2019 and are set to return for the 2020 season on March 15.
Back in November, KHQ learned that since the mobility program began, people have used the bikes and scooters more than 600,000 times for a total of more tahn 700,000 miles traveled with Lime.
