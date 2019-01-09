SPOKANE, Wash. - One day after adding her to the Washington State Insurance Fraud Most Wanted List, it looks like Spokane’s Kathy Oberst is in custody. Oberst was wanted for failing to appear in court to face auto insurance fraud charges.
According to Washington’s Insurance Commissioner, Oberst purchased a Progressive insurance policy for her Honda Civic on Dec. 29, 2015. On Jan. 7, 2016, she reported the car stolen from her driveway. That night, Spokane police found the car several miles away with extensive damage to the front of the car, estimated to be a loss of $8,800.
Oberst told investigators the car was not damaged before she reported it stolen. However, police records show the car was in a collision on Dec. 17, 2015. Progressive denied the claim in June 2016 and referred the case to the insurance commission.
Oberst was wanted with attempted first-degree theft, filing a false insurance claim and making a false claim with a public servant. KHQ received a call from someone who said he saw Oberst being arrested Wednesday afternoon in Medical Lake. According to the Spokane County Jail roster, a Kathy Oberst was arrested Wednesday and charged with attempted first-degree theft, filing a false insurance claim and making a false claim with a public servant. She’s being held on a $15,000 bond and we expect her to be in court before a judge Thursday.
We have a call in to the Insurance Commission to learn more about the case. Look for new information as it develops.