A 25-year-old Spokane woman is facing a rare brain condition and is in need of a life-saving surgery, and possibly more surgeries on top of that.
"After many years of health-related struggles, we finally found the cause of my little sisters’ pain and suffering," Jay Brown wrote.
According to a GoFundMe page, Jessica Brown was diagnosed with Chiari Malformation, a condition where the lower part of the cerebellum extends into the foramen magnum.
"While the good news is that we finally found the cause, we are now faced with long journey of multiple brain surgeries and the financial strain associated with the surgeries and recovery process," Jay wrote.
Jessica recently visited a specialist in Seattle for an MRI, and to determine when to schedule decompression surgery. Additional complications were found, including potential MS, delaying the surgery further.
"The results were less than favorable," Misty Dawn wrote.
She will next visit two UW Medicine neurologists on June 7th in Seattle.
Jay Brown said Jessica had endured lots of mental and physical pain over the years, and had been working and pursuing a degree in dental hygiene with an ultimate goal of joining the Peace Corp.
After the initial diagnosis in late 2016, things took a turn for the worse in February 2019 as Jessica was admitted to the ER with several symptoms, with MRIs showing the cerebellar tonsils had distended further down. This require surgery to be done as soon as possible and forced Jessica to drop out of school and leave her job.
"We are asking that you please donate money to help Jessica stay above water financially while she undergoes these surgeries and recovers, as well as help with medical costs not covered by insurance," Jay wrote. "As a family we are doing everything we can to assist Jessica during this time, however we don’t have the financial means to fully get her the help that she needs."