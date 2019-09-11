SPOKANE, Wash. -- Normally when we tell you about stories about package deliveries, it's because they were swiped. This story is different. A woman is saying "Help Me Hayley" after her mailbox is being filled with items from toenail clippers to cribbage pins, all things she never ordered.
"It's just strange stuff I would never, ever buy," said Maralee Appa. "Everybody kept saying, Why don't you call Help Me, Hayley?!"
We all love free stuff right? Not necessarily.
"These I think are toenail clippers," Maralee said. "This is really weird too, I don't know what it is. Is says professional cleaning tools."
For days, Maralee has been bombarded with Amazon deliveries.
"I got the mail and I was like oh good nothing today," she said. "I was out with my daughter and my husband called me and said you got something. It's from UPS. I'm going oh no. It's not over."
Maralee's name is on the Amazon packaging. Her address is typed out just right, but she never ordered or wanted any of the bizarre deliveries.
"You can see, they say made in China," she said. "This is 200 Christmas lights. This is some kind of watch holder. Just weird."
Maralee poured over her bank statements. She was never charged for the haul, and her Amazon history confirmed she never even searched for the goods. Yet, the presents, if you can even call the items that, kept on coming.
"It was getting a little bit scary," she said. "Someone said to me, I'd be afraid to open it and I was like well I just wanted to see what kind of weird stuff it is."
With no order number to track the items, she couldn't return them to Amazon. So her next call was to our Hayley Guenthner.
"My son says it's a scam," Maralee said.
Her son could be right. KHQ began researching this, and found it's probably something called 'brushing.' That's when items you didn't order show up at your door. Scammer companies get a hold of your name and address, likely after you made an order through a third party via Amazon. They then set up bogus accounts attached to real addresses and names. After the orders go out, they can use the fake transaction to write up real, glowing reviews for their company.
Because the packages were clearly made out Maralee and she has no way to send it all back, what's inside is technically her's to keep.
"But I don't want it, any of it," she said.
Maralee changed her Amazon password. If this happens to you, that should be your first step as well. Because her name and address were clearly compromised, she's not sure what else could have been too. Because of that, she's alerting her bank so they can be on high alert for anything suspicious.
She plans to donate any further deliveries.