Spokane woman catches man masturbating in front of her home

SPOKANE, Wash. - They were disturbing moments for a west Spokane mother as a man driving by her home exposed himself to her. Now, she's hoping he's found before he does it again.

Late Tuesday afternoon Taylor Tierney was shoveling her driveway in the Geiger Heights neighborhood when a car slowly drove by.

She thought it was strange, but a few minutes later that same car drove by again, this time with all the windows down.

"He was staring at me, fondling himself," Tierney said.

The mother of two screamed as she dropped her shovel and ran back into her home, but not before getting a good look at the car the man was driving.

"I've never felt so violated...it's horrible," she said.

According to deputies, Tierney did exactly what they want someone in her situation to do, protect themselves, be a good witness and report it as quickly as possible.

As she lives across the street from a park and within a couple blocks of two schools, Tierney went online to warn other parents about what had happened.

Tierney said the amazing response from everyone in the community is why she loves her neighborhood.

She said the person who exposed himself to her was a white man in his 20s or 30s, wearing a beanie and jacket but no pants. He was driving a black Dodge Neon with dark-tinted windows (similar to the one pictured) and a Washington license plate starting with the letter B.

Anyone with information is asked to call crime check at 509-456-2233.