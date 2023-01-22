A Spokane woman has been arrested in Atlanta, Georgia in connection to torching a cop car during protests. 

ATLANTA, Georgia. - A Spokane woman has been arrested in Atlanta, Georgia in connection to torching a cop car during protests. 

According to the City of Atlanta Police Department, 22-year-old Madeleine Feola along with five other suspects are facing four felony charges: Domestic terrorism, arson in the first-degree, criminal damage in the second-degree and interference with government property.

Each of the suspects are also facing four misdemeanor charges ranging from rotting to unlawful assembly.

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!