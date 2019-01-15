Spokane woman dies in auto-pedestrian accident

SPOKANE - On January 11, Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of W. Silver Lake Road near Granite Lake Road for the report of a vehicle/pedestrian collision.
According to deputies they say the woman who was hit was treated at the scene and then was transported to the hospital for life-threatening injuries where she later died.
Spokane County Traffic Unit Investigators say they believe the woman was walking to the east in the roadway on W. Silver Lake Road. The driver of the involved pickup truck was traveling east on W. Silver Lake Road, in between W. Granite Lake Road and the northbound curve of W. Silver Lake Road when the collision occurred.
The driver, who had been evaluated for drugs and alcohol was found not to be impaired.
According to officials the woman had several complaints against her in the last couple of years where she was reported to have been in or around traffic while reportedly being possibly high or intoxicated.
The driver has not been charged at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.