Police say a Spokane man was arrested for vehicular homicide as they believe alcohol was a factor in a crash that killed his passenger in Newport Monday afternoon.
Monday just before 4 p.m., the Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office received a report of a one-vehicle collision on Bead Lake Rd. near mile marker 8, saying a Ford Expedition had rolled 300 feet down an embankment.
The occupants of the vehicle were both from Spokane, including the driver 24-year-old Nelson Dunn and passenger 23-year-old Hannah Dunn. Hannah Dunn was pronounced dead at the scene, while Nelson Dunn had minor injuries.
Police subsequently arrested Nelson Dunn for vehicular homicide, and say alcohol appears to have been a factor.
Washington State Patrol is investigating the crash along with the Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office.
Units responding to the crash included Fire District 6, South Pend Oreille Fire and Rescue, Pend Oreille EMS, Kalispel Tribe Fire Department, U.S. Forest Service, and members from the high angle rescue team from the Pend Oreille Newsprint.