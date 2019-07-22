SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman is facing a felony theft charge for allegedly running a construction business while also saying she was too disabled to work.
According to the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries, Deborah Steeneck, 59, is accused of stealing more than $11,000 in workers' compensation cash benefits.
Steeneck applied for the benefits after injuring her back, shoulder and ribs in 1992 while working for a construction company. She received L&I wage-replacement benefits off and on until October 2015.
In December, 2015, a Spokane homeowner came forward and said Steeneck had worked as a contractor to remodel his home during that year.
Charging papers say the homeowner provided L&I with more than $20,000 in cashed checks he wrote Steeneck, plus pictures and videos of her operating a backhoe on his property. Several people had also worked on the remodel and told L&I they were her employees.
As a result of the investigation, Steeneck's worker's compensation case was closed as of mid-October 2015. The Washington Attorney General's Office is now prosecuting the case.
If you suspect someone is cheating on worker's compensation, you can contact L&I's Fraud division at Lni.wa.gov or call 1-888-811-5974.