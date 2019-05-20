If you get a call from someone offering a free cancer screening, turn them down. These tests aren't free and they need to be performed by your doctor, if you actually need one.
Unfortunately, north Spokane's Kathleen Murbach, realized all this too late. She ended up giving a caller personal information about her health, including account numbers and more.
Murbach says she got a call from someone who said she was eligible, through Medicare, for a free Cancer Screening Test. A swab would be mailed to her, she'd use it and then mail it back. Murbach says cancer runs in her family, so she was anxious to find out if she was at risk.
The problem is, the test never existed, at least not in the way the caller described. Medicare only covers tests and procedures that are deemed medically necessary and it's usually not free. Medicare generally covers 80 percent of the approved amount. After using "Star-69" on the caller, and finding it didn't go anywhere, Murbach says she realized she'd probably been scammed. Murbach quickly called Medicare to report what happened and that she gave personal information to a stranger on the phone.
She says she also called Crime Check and the FTC. So she did everything right after the fact. Experts say that impostors could use the information that Murbach gave out to get free health care by stealing her identity or insurance information.