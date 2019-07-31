SPOKANE, Wash. - Leena Anderson just bought a house in North Spokane, which she's starting to settle into, but during the first couple of nights in the new place, she heard scratching noises coming from the wall.
"I work 16-hour shifts and when I came home, I thought I was just tired you know like legitimately," Anderson told KHQ.
Leena brushed the noises off until a couple of days later when she went to do the dishes.
"I came home and saw a cat in the dishwasher. So it was legit," Anderson said.
Before she bought the house, an inspector went through the home while the previous owners were still living there. The house looked good and passed, but when those people moved out, they left their cats behind.
After finding the first cat in the dishwasher, Anderson locked it in a room. It got out and happened to lead her to a hole along the baseboard of her kitchen where she found two other feline intruders calling her house home.
She bought food and a cage in the hopes that she'd eventually lure them out but, "Now there's a fourth," Anderson said.
Unfortunately for her, this cat is very stubborn. It only comes out at night and when they're not home, plus it's pooping in random spots on the floor and peeing on Leena's brand new mattress.
It's still living in the walls downstairs and moves around as it pleases in an out of the hole.
Leena has set up a trap, hoping to catch it before she starts her remodel.
Once Leena catches that pesky fourth cat, she'll bring the whole kitten caboodle to a local shelter so they can all find their next forever homes.