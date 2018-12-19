Spokane woman follows father's footsteps becoming Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy

SPOKANE, Wash. Putting on a bulletproof vest and patrolling the streets of Spokane County in the middle of the night isn't most people's idea of a good time but it is for Deputy Taylor Smith.

"This has been my dream and goal since I was a little kid," Taylor said.

Her inspiration? Her dad. Deputy Daryl Smith has been protecting and serving the community for more than a decade.

"She was about 13-years-old when I started to notice she was headed that way," said Daryl.

Not that he didn't try to change her mind. He took her on patrol, hoping she'd think the job was too hard and stressful, but it didn't turn out that way.

" I went on that ride along and I knew that's where I had to be," explained Taylor.

Flash forward to last February, after graduating from the academy, Taylor was sworn in as a Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy. Her father did the honors but not without hesitation.

"It's bittersweet. I've got two struggling emotions with it. You're super proud, excited, just overwhelming with those good emotions, and then at the same time you're apprehensive, scared, and you worry about them just like any other parent would," explained Daryl.

His fears are even more vivid because he's worked the same graveyard shifts Taylor's now on. But it helps that once a week their shifts overlap.

"Not everyone gets to work with their hero," Taylor said with a big smile.

It gives him a chance to check in on Taylor and Taylor the opportunity to check in on her dad.

"I've grown up with him like this so I know he's a really good cop and he can handle himself, but there's always that worry as well," described Taylor.

But they both know they have some of the best deputies in the county watching their backs during the day and night while they're out on patrol.

"This is just pretty amazing. This father-daughter duo. Look out Spokane," said Taylor.