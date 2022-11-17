BONNERS FERRY, Idaho - A Spokane woman was found dead in the Boundary County Jail on Oct. 28, according to the Boundary County Sheriff's Office (BCSO).
On Oct. 28 at about 3 p.m., BCSO detention deputies found 52-year-old Denise Overton unresponsive and not breathing in her jail cell.
BCSO said deputies and medical personnel attempted to save her but were unsuccessful.
Detectives with the Idaho State Police are investigating her cause of death. According to BCSO, there were no obvious signs of trauma or injury at the time of the incident.
Additional information will be released as it becomes available.