Spokane woman has pendant with grandfathers ashes stolen from her car

"My window was smashed out, they ransacked the entire car, tried to peel my door off."
For Rylee Feweks, it was a rude awakening earlier this week.
The scars of the damage done by a thief or thieves still show.
Fewkes says whoever broke into her car stole some loose change, but something valuable was also stolen.
"My first thought was just, holy crap," Fewkes said, "my necklace that had my grandpas necklace ashes in it."
The break-in happened at her garage in the College Terrace Apartments near Spokane Falls Community College.
Fewkes says she couldn't believe it, then filed a police report and is left wondering where the pendant could be.
All that remains of the necklace is half of the chain.
Fewkes says it'll be a year this upcoming Wednesday since her grandfather passed away.
She has a message for whoever did this.
"Just heartless, I mean you can look at that and obviously tell that it's holding something, it's not just some tiny thing," Fewkes said. "And for you to do that to somebody, it's invaluable to you, it's valuable to me and it's just mean."
