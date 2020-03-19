Masks by Shelley Anderson
A local woman is using sewing skills she's honed for more than four decades to help our nation's health care workers.
 
It started with Providence's new project to help medical personnel facing protective gear shortages. It's called the 100 Million Mask Challenge.
 
When Shelley Anderson heard about it, she went to her sewing room and got to work. 
 
"If I can do something to make their lives a little bit easier at least until the supply chain catches up with the need, I'll do what I can."
 
The masks she is sewing are made of patterned fabric with non-woven mesh between the layers. They're designed like fabric surgical masks. Anderson says they aren't heavy-duty N95 respirator masks, but they're still better than nothing. 
 
"They're only going to be about 50 percent effective for keeping the germs out," Anderson said. "These masks are more designed for keeping people who are already sick from coughing or sneezing on you, more than protective wear." 
 
Anderson heard about the challenge on Thursday morning and had finished 10 masks by Thursday afternoon. She said Spokane has a large sewing and quilting community, and hopes members will use their talents to help health care workers who are stepping up to help our communities. 
 
"I think that Spokane does have a big heart, and I think community... we're all going to get through this a little better off if we all keep calm and help," Anderson said. 
 
More information about Providence's project is available here. 

