Spokane woman helps to make a donation of 300 handmade shawls for breast cancer patients

SPOKANE, WASH- Cancer Care Northwest accepted a large donation this breast cancer awareness month.
Marklyn Hallett the founder of Hugs of Hope in partnership with Paradise Fibers orchestrated the donation of 300 handmade shawls, crafted by volunteers across the country as part of the Paradise Fibers Hugs of Hope initiative.
Hugs of Hope was created as a way to bring comfort and warmth to breast cancer patients, wrapping them in a “hug” of hope.
Cancer Care Northwest posted that they wanted to thank Marklyn, for the gift of time and creativity, which will bring so much joy and comfort to their breast cancer patients during this #BreastCancerAwarenessMonth.
These shawls are available for CCNW patients at our North, South, and Valley clinics.