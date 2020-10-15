A day after allegedly driving her car into her ex-boyfriend and crashing into a brick wall, Christina Acosta made her first appearance in court on Thursday.
Judge John Stine set a $5,000 bond on Acosta, who does not have a criminal history. Acosta, who admitted to police that she recently used methamphetamine, was also given an option to enter into treatment instead.
Court documents show eight witnesses describing one, common story of an argument that spiraled out of control.
A witness described seeing Acosta drive her car towards her ex-boyfriend, who was "walking on the side of the road, arguing with (Acosta) as she was driving her Silver SUV," according to court documents.
The witness then saw "the male cross in front of the SUV and continue North across Maxwell Ave." The witness claims she then saw Acosta reverse her car, make a sharp turn, and "drive over the curb, strike the victim with the front of her car and continue forward striking the brick building. (The witness saw) the victim fly approximately 4 feet above the car after being struck," according to court documents.
Another witness described seeing the ex-boyfriend's body "fly into the air and strike the south facing brick wall of the building."
Both Acosta and the ex-boyfriend were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The ex-boyfriend sustained "numerous fractures in his facial area and a dislocated bone in his left hand."
When an officer asked the ex-boyfriend what happened, he said, "'I don't know what you're talking about,' and then refused to answer any further questions," according to court documents.
When an officer went to the hospital to talk with Acosta, she "admitted to methamphetamine use" earlier that day and said "she was 'probably' still under the influence," according to court documents.
Acosta's mother, Monique Crawford, said her daughter met her ex-boyfriend while recovering from drug-use "quite some time ago" (Acosta has been a Spokane resident for two years.) Crawford said Acosta recently went into treatment and was under the impression that her daughter wasn't in any contact with her ex-boyfriend... until she got a text on Tuesday.
"I'm just very concerned for my daughter's safety and her well-being... She texted me (this) the day prior (to the alleged assault)," she said, while showing a Facebook message sent from Acosta.
"I just got away from (my ex-boyfriend). I got a cut on my head and my hands are all bruised. I don't know how I can be so stupid," she wrote to her mother.
Acosta's mother, sister, and sister-in-law all showed up to Acosta's court hearing on Thursday. They all advocated for her on her behalf, telling the judge her actions were out of character and that Acosta just needed help.
Acosta's mother said she expects her daughter to enter into treatment. Acosta is set to be back in court on October 27.
