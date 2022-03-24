SPOKANE, Wash. - When Sue Malone's boyfriend told her their six month old French Bulldog puppy Murphy escaped from their North Spokane backyard Sunday afternoon, the first thing they did was check their security camera footage.
They saw Murphy and their other dog wandering the street, when someone stopped their car.
"It looked like she was trying to help get him out of the road," said Malone. "Then she picked him up, put him in her car, and drove away with him."
Malone hasn't seen Murphy since.
"We're actually really thankful in the beginning that he was safe, and so we just kind of waited, and waited," said Malone. "Monday morning we were panicking more, but we waited until SCRAPS opened up, hoping she'd turn him in there. He does have a microchip, but she did not do that."
That's when Malone jumped into action–reaching out to neighbors, posting on Facebook, and putting posters up in her neighborhood.
"Having complete strangers just jump in, share him, help him, it's just great that they're doing that for us," Malone said.
Malone says they've also filed a police report, considering the fact that French Bulldogs are highly sought after.
"I don't know the reasons why he was kept," Malone said. "I feel like initially she wasn't trying to steal him, and I don't know where that changed."
"We've done everything that we know how to do to be able to find him, but as the days go by, you get a little more discouraged and a little more frustrated with not hearing anything," she said.
Malone's message is clear.
"Please bring him home," she said. "Throw him over our fence if you don't want to deal with any people or turn him in. Just stop where you stopped before and walk over and just put him over the fence into the backyard. We'll find him."
Murphy has a white heart shape on his back as an identifying mark.
If you see a dog that looks like Murphy, call Sue Malone at (509) 237-1936. You can also call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233, or visit their website by clicking here.