SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman is being recognized at the International Print Competition as of of the best photographers in the country.
Misty Olson is a self taught photographer in Spokane. From baseball images to sunsets, Olson's talent is clear through her photos.
Four of Olson's photos will be displayed in the Merit Collection of the International Print Competition. Three images are going to the highest level of competition making Olson a platinum medalist. She will be one of 64 photographers in the country with that title.
Now, she is competing for the national honor of the Grand Imaging Award.