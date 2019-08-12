Spokane woman rescued from waters of Grant County reservoir

MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A Spokane woman had to be rescued after spending about three hours in the water at a Grant County reservoir.
According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, the 52-year-old woman had been aboard a vessel in the waters of the O'Sullivan Reservoir Saturday night when it sank around 8:00 pm.
The woman's companion was able to put on a life vest and swim to shore. Rescuers were called at about 9:15 pm and boats from the sheriff's office, Fire District 5 and citizens arrived to search the water along with a sheriff's drone with infrared camera.
The Spokane woman, who had also put on a life vest and was holding onto a gas can for flotation, was found alive in the water at about 10:45 pm. She was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment of hypothermia and inhalation of gas fumes.