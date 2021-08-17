Spokane woman reunited with her dog after deadly apartment fire

SPOKANE, WASH- Brandy stood in the park yesterday as all of her belongings burned to the ground, she was with her two kids who made it out save.
We first introduced you to Brandy yesterday on KHQ as her apartment complex burned and as she frantically looked for her dog and cats.
After exiting her building safely with the kids her concern turned to the missing animals. After a day of so much uncertainty and sadness, Brandy was reunited with her dog.
We know that many people lost animals yesterday in the confusion of the fire as many threw them from balconies as they themselves jumped.
If you see a dog or cat in the area that might look lost, you are asked to call SCRAPS.