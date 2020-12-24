UPDATE:
Copper was found and reunited with his owner on Christmas Eve! We don't have details yet as to how she found him but she sent us a picture confirming the reunion between her and her furry friend.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
A Spokane woman is hoping for a Christmas miracle after her car was stolen Wednesday night.
"That's not the main problem," Kristin Clark wrote KHQ in an email.
It's what was inside the car when it was stolen that has Kristin heartbroken.
"My dog, who helps me with my anxiety and depression was in the car," Kristin said.
Kristin was in the process of unloading Christmas presents from her car into her shop on E. Francis and Napa. Her dog, Copper, was sleeping in the back seat and she told me over the phone Thursday morning that as she was taking presents inside, someone hopped in the car and drove away.
Kristin believes the thieves probably didn't even know Copper was in the car until they were speeding away.
"He goes everywhere with me and has since the day I got him," Kristin said. "He sleeps with me at night. He does have a collar on with his name and my phone number."
Kristin is desperately hoping someone has seen Copper. He is a fox red lab with unique eyes and again, is wearing a collar with a name and number on it.
Kristin says the car is a 2004 silver/grey BMW 745i with Washington license plate BQN0099.
Kristin told me over the phone she has filed a police report, so if you know anything about her stolen car or dog, please call Crime Check at 456-2233 or if you happen to find Copper in the event the thieves let him out of the car, please call the number on his collar.
