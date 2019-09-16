SPOKANE, Wash.- It's something dog owners would find unthinkable - having their dog attacked and killed by another dog while out for a walk.
Unfortunately, that's exactly what happened to one Spokane woman and her dog Downey.
Bonnie Rae says it all happened Sunday, September 15, when a pit bull she says is staying at her neighbor's house attacked her dog while running freely in the neighborhood.
She was defenseless to help Downey, who was on a leash at the time of the attack. SCRAPS responded and took Downey along with the pit bull.
Rae says while SCRAPS was there, the pit bull managed to get free again, and this time bit her daughter.
Tonight that dog is at SCRAPS being evaluated for rabies and SCRAPS said they have declared the pit bull a dangerous dog.
The attacking dog still hasn't been claimed by its owner and now Bonnie just wants the owner of the dog to take responsibility for what happened
Rae says no matter what happens next, it wont bring back her Downey.
"Even after all that happened, it is an option that the owner, whoever he may be, can keep the dog," Bonnie said. "That's appalling to me, I don't get my Downey back."
For dogs that are declared dangerous by SCRAPS, if they are unclaimed by their owner, or don't have one, the animal will be euthanized. Dogs that are claimed by their owner, and the owner chooses to keep them, must follow a set of rules or face misdemeanor charges. The dog's owner can also choose to re-home the dog in a different county.
In the case of an emergency you are asked to call SCRAPS at (509) 477-2533.
More information on SCRAPS and how to file a complaint can be found here.