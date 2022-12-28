SPOKANE, Wash. - By 1 p.m. on Dec. 28, the City of Spokane had already received 80 calls reporting potholes, according to city spokesperson Kirsten Davis.
Davis said there are two vehicles spending 15-30 minutes filling potholes before moving to the next, but this pothole season is just getting started. The more the weather fluctuates, the more potholes are created.
Spokane resident Debbie Bell was driving home Tuesday night when she hit a pothole she couldn't see and got a flat tire.
Bell pulled over at a local fast-food chain and a woman told her she was the sixth person within a two-hour period who got a flat tire in that same location.
Fortunately, a mechanic was also there replacing his tire and helped Bell put her spare on within 30 minutes. Had he not been there or had Bell not had a spare, she could have been there much longer.
The next day, Bell went to a tire shop to see if her flat could be fixed. They told her it was beyond repair, and she needed to buy a new tire.
The problem is they only sell tires by the four.
Bell said she spent roughly $1,000 on new tires a few months ago, so she called the place where she got them to see if she could get one more.
They said they are backed up on orders and they could only sell her two tires at a time, and they would be a different brand than the other two she already has.
Bell said four new tires would likely be around $1,000, just like last time.
Davis said the city does not have any blanket policy covering car damage from potholes. She said each request is considered on a case-by-case basis.
Bell said she is joining forces with some of the others affected by the same pothole, in hopes that by speaking up together, city officials will be more likely to listen.
Davis said anyone in Spokane can help their repair team by calling 311 and reporting potholes.
