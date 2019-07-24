Watch again

SPOKANE, Wash. - Tuesday night's storm brought heavy rain, powerful winds, and a lightning show that lit up the skies.

Despite its splendor, some people are picking up the pieces, including Aleigha Smith who says she's lucky to be alive.

"I was dead asleep next to my fiance," said Smith. "All of a sudden, I hear this crack and I wake up and I scream."

That "crack" was a massive tree that crashed on top of Smith's home.

"I didn't know what had happened and then all of a sudden I looked out the window and I can see broken glass," said Smith. "But the room was completely dark so I didn't know that the wall had caved in."

Smith says the tree landed a couple of feet from the room she and her fiance where sleeping in.

"If the tree would have been two feet to the left it would have been directly on top of us," she said.

Smith says she couldn't get out of her house through the front door because it was blocked by branches and tree limbs. In a panic, she grabbed her dogs and left through the back door for fear that the tree would continue to cave into the home.

"It was pitch dark so we couldn't see how terrible the damage was," said Smith. "Our goal was to get out as fast as we could."

While the tree stayed put, it destroyed the home's awning and front porch.

Crews from Brett's Tree Service arrived at the house at around 3:30 p.m. and removed the tree from the house by 6 p.m.