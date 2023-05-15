SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane woman was sentenced to six months in federal prison for fraudulently obtaining more than $50,000 in COVID-19 relief funds, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Washington.
Natasha Ann Opsal, 41, pleaded guilty in February to wire fraud for submitting false claims to the Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, which were established by the CARES Act to help small businesses affected by the pandemic.
Opsal claimed she owned a car detailing business called Rusty Bumper Detailing, which didn't exist prior to the pandemic, and used the funds for personal expenses.
She was the latest defendant convicted by the COVID-19 Relief Fraud Strike Force, a joint effort by federal law enforcement agencies to investigate and prosecute fraud against COVID-19 relief programs in Eastern Washington.
U.S. Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref said in a statement that the strike force was created to protect the small and local businesses that deserved the funding and to hold accountable those who misused it.
"I commend the stellar investigative work on these cases performed by the Strike Force and especially in this case by SBA OIG, U.S. Secret Service, and DHS OIG" said U.S. Attorney Waldref. "We will continue to work together with our law enforcement partners to vigorously prosecute those who abuse and misuse COVID-19 relief funding, and to strengthen our communities by protecting our small and local businesses."
Opsal will also be supervised by the court for three years after her release and will be required to make full restitution of the funds that she stole.