GREAT FALLS, Mont. -- A Spokane woman has been sentenced to 10 years and four months in prison followed by five years of supervised release after admitting to trafficking methamphetamine on the Rocky Boy's Indian Reservation in 2019 and 2020.
31-year-old Kristina Dawn Russette pleaded guilty on Feb. 24 to possession with intent to distribute an illegal substance.
According to court documents, the government alleges that in 2019 and 2020 law enforcement learned from multiple individuals that Russette was supplying meth from the Spokane region to the Rocky Boy's reservation.
Court documents say that in May 2020 Russette was pulled over in Washington for a minor traffic stop. Her car was searched due to a tribal search warrant and Russette's consent and probation conditions.
Law enforcement found multiple bags in her purse containing 1.5 pounds of meth. Court documents also say that a passenger in the vehicle told law enforcement that he and Russette had picked up the meth in Spokane. Investigators also obtained information from Facebook accounts in which Russette had used slang or code to communicate about drugs and to arrange for the distribution of drugs. In addition, individuals told investigators that Russette was a longtime supplier of large quantities of meth to persons on and around the Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation.
The case was investigated by the FBI, Chippewa Cree Law Enforcement Services, Tri-Agency Drug Task Force, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Kalispel Tribe Public Safety Department in Washington and the Airway Heights Police Department in Washington.
