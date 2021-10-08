SPOKANE, Wash. - 30-year-old Nicholas J. Berry is being held on $10,000 dollar bond at the Spokane County Jail. Both law enforcement and one local woman are glad he's staying locked up.
"I was vulnerable, and I don't like being vulnerable. I don't like the feeling of being vulnerable."
Tamatha Root said she woke up around 1 a.m. on Sunday, and found Berry standing in her bedroom.
"He went through everything," Root said. "All of my kitchen cupboards were open, all of my drawers were pulled out."
She screamed, and her son chased Berry out of the home. Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies quickly arrested him for residential burglary. Berry told them he went there to see a friend he hadn't talked to in 8 years.
"You don't know how you're going to react until it happens and you do," said Root. "You just don't think about it. You don't. You don't think it's ever going to happen to you. It's stuff you see on TV and stuff like that."
Root said she's taking extra precautions to protect her and her family--like adding two new ring doorbells and turning up the sensor for the floodlight in her backyard.
Berry didn't stay in jail for long. He was released on his own recognizance, and was arrested two days later--on Tuesday--for an almost identical crime.
Spokane Police said a woman saw Berry taking a blanket from her garage. Before she could stop him, he entered her East Central Spokane home. The woman chased him out with a broom, and officers quickly arrested him. Berry was charged with residential burglary and third degree malicious mischief.
The recent crimes don't end there. Berry was also arrested by Coeur D'alene Police on September 11 for being under the influence of a controlled substance.
The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office said he served his time and was released on September 28, just days before he was arrested in Spokane Valley over the weekend.